15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Appellants in Athenry data centre have until Monday to appeal court go-ahead

By GBFM News
October 12, 2017

Time posted: 4:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The two appellants in the case over Apple’s proposed data centre in Athenry have until Monday to decide if they wish to appeal today’s decision.

It’s as locals in the the town have been expressing their delight this afternoon at the court decision granting the legal go-ahead for the major project.

At 11.25 this morning the Commercial Court refused an application from local residents Sinead Fitzpatrick and Allan Daly to overturn a grant of planning permission by An Bord Pleanala.

They had argued that the planning body had not carried out the necessary environmental assessment.

However, Mr. Justice Paul McDermott rejected their appeal and they now have until Monday to decide whether they want to appeal that decision.

The proposed €850m project was first announced in February 2015 but has remained in development limbo due to a number of legal challenges.

Deputy Ciaran Cannon says in delivering his verdict Justice McDermott was keen to ensure the case would not be dragged out unnecessarily.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Thermo King Galway currently hiring Temporary Production Operators
October 12, 2017
UHG emergency department under pressure again today
October 12, 2017
Apple campaigners celebrate at commercial court and in Athenry town
October 12, 2017
Apple Athenry gets legal go ahead

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 12, 2017
Basketball Ireland Super League Preview
October 12, 2017
County Senior Football Final Preview – The Corofin Angle
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK