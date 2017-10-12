Appellants in Athenry data centre have until Monday to appeal court go-ahead

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The two appellants in the case over Apple’s proposed data centre in Athenry have until Monday to decide if they wish to appeal today’s decision.

It’s as locals in the the town have been expressing their delight this afternoon at the court decision granting the legal go-ahead for the major project.

At 11.25 this morning the Commercial Court refused an application from local residents Sinead Fitzpatrick and Allan Daly to overturn a grant of planning permission by An Bord Pleanala.

They had argued that the planning body had not carried out the necessary environmental assessment.

However, Mr. Justice Paul McDermott rejected their appeal and they now have until Monday to decide whether they want to appeal that decision.

The proposed €850m project was first announced in February 2015 but has remained in development limbo due to a number of legal challenges.

Deputy Ciaran Cannon says in delivering his verdict Justice McDermott was keen to ensure the case would not be dragged out unnecessarily.