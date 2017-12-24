15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Appeal for witnesses after teenager has medical equipment stolen in city mugging

By GBFM News
December 24, 2017

Time posted: 5:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a teenger was mugged in the city and had a vital piece of medical equippment stolen.

The sixteen year girl had just gotten off a bus from Gort opposite Galway Cathedral in the early hours of Saturday morning.

 

The teenage girl is a Type I Diabetic – and was at the time carrying an insulin pump worth four thousand euro.

She disembarked a bus from Gort at around 1.15am – and was approached by a young black male opposite Galway Cathedral a short time later.

The man grabbed the contents of her pockets – including the pump and her iphone – and fled across the Salmon Wier Bridge.

He’s described as being dressed in all black – including black runners, black tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket.

Gardai have conducted searches of the area in the hope of finding the insulin pump, which is vital to the management of the girls condition – but has so far failed to locate it.

They’re now seeking witnesses to the incident – and are asking anyone with information to contact Mill Street Garda Station at 091-538000.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
