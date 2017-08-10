15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Appeal as UHG struggles to deal with overcrowding

By GBFM News
August 10, 2017

Time posted: 11:24 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Management at UHG have issued another appeal today as the hospital struggles to cope with overcrowding.

This morning, 31 patients are waiting on trolleys due to a high number of admissions at the emergency department.

Almost 3,700 patients have spent time waiting on a trolley at UHG so far this year.

New figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reveal that it’s one of the worst trolley figures in the country behind University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital.

Overcrowding at UHG yesterday saw long queues form at the Outpatients Department at Unit 2 in Merlin Park.

