Appeal lodged against €100m development at Galway Docks

By GBFM News
November 27, 2017

Time posted: 12:53 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An appeal has been lodged against a €100 million development project at Galway Docks.

An Taisce has submitted an appeal to the City Council against it’s decision to grant permission for the Bonham Quay project.

The 100 million euro development would create a 26 thousand square metre office complex and public square in the heart of the city – that could accommodate almost 3 thousand workers.

The building of the complex across Dock Road, Queen Street and Bothar na Long by Gerry Barret’s company Edward Capital would also create 500 construction jobs.

An Taisce argues the proposed development’s lack of residential content contravenes the city development plan – and would also restrict public access to the waterfront.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
November 27, 2017
November 27, 2017
November 27, 2017
November 27, 2017
November 27, 2017
