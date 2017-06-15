Appeal against hot food van operating at Clifden Business Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The change of use of a forecourt in Clifden into a location for occasional trading use is being appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Liam Keogh, C/O Dooley Architects in Clifden had been granted planning permission from the county council to trade from a van in the forecourt in front of Unit 6, the Mart, Galway Road in Clifden.

However that decision has now been appealed to the higher planning authority.

The decision by county planners meant that on occasion, food could be sold at the business park location on a take-away basis.

However, in an appeal to An Bord Pleanála, it’s argued that the decision goes against proper planning as the ‘casual trading’ is not normally permitted in the location.

Also it’s claimed that the provision of a mobile chip van parked in front of a building in the business park would lead to a major deterioration of the amenity of the area.

A decision is due from An Bord Pleanála on the Clifden appeal in October.