15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Appeal application on Apple Athenry to resume in the morning

By GBFM News
October 25, 2017

Time posted: 12:28 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The court hearing to decide if the go ahead for the Apple centre in Athenry can be appealed is to resume tomorrow morning, after a two hour session today.

The Commercial Court this morning opened the hearing for the application to appeal its decision to uphold planning permission for the data centre.

The appeal against Apple’s plans for the €850m facility is being sought by two local residents

The objectors to Apple’s planned data centre on a Coillte owned site in Athenry claim An Bord Pleanála failed to carry out the necessary Environmental Impact Assessment.

The Commercial Court dismissed their challenge earlier this month, and is now hearing their application for permission to appeal.

To be granted it, they must show the judgement raises a point of exceptional importance that needs to be determined in the public interest.

They have posed five specific questions which they feel need to be addressed by the Court of Appeal.

But counsel for An Bord Pleanála claims there’s no uncertainty, just an unwillingness of the applications to accept the decision.

Nuala Butler went on to say this wasn’t an opportunity for them to simply rehash a case that’s already been run and lost.

The two-day hearing will resume tomorrow morning.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday October 25th 2017
October 25, 2017
Former peace process advisor to debate neutrality at NUIG event
October 25, 2017
Public representatives slammed over state of UHG Emergency Department
October 25, 2017
Environmental Protection Agency issues bonfire appeal for Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 25, 2017
IRFU Release Statement On Women’s Rugby
October 25, 2017
Connacht Rugby to install additional temporary terracing for Munster clash
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK