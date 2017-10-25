Appeal application on Apple Athenry to resume in the morning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The court hearing to decide if the go ahead for the Apple centre in Athenry can be appealed is to resume tomorrow morning, after a two hour session today.

The Commercial Court this morning opened the hearing for the application to appeal its decision to uphold planning permission for the data centre.

The appeal against Apple’s plans for the €850m facility is being sought by two local residents

The objectors to Apple’s planned data centre on a Coillte owned site in Athenry claim An Bord Pleanála failed to carry out the necessary Environmental Impact Assessment.

The Commercial Court dismissed their challenge earlier this month, and is now hearing their application for permission to appeal.

To be granted it, they must show the judgement raises a point of exceptional importance that needs to be determined in the public interest.

They have posed five specific questions which they feel need to be addressed by the Court of Appeal.

But counsel for An Bord Pleanála claims there’s no uncertainty, just an unwillingness of the applications to accept the decision.

Nuala Butler went on to say this wasn’t an opportunity for them to simply rehash a case that’s already been run and lost.

The two-day hearing will resume tomorrow morning.