Appeal for appellants in Apple data centre case to accept today’s decision

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Athenry Councillor is appealing for the two appellants in the Athenry data centre case to accept today’s commercial court decision.

It’s as locals in the the town have been expressing their delight at the decision granting the legal go-ahead for the widely supported major project.

At 11.25 this morning the Commercial Court refused an application from local residents Sinead Fitzpatrick and Allan Daly to overturn a grant of planning permission by An Bord Pleanala.

They had argued that the planning body had not carried out the necessary environmental assessment.

However, Mr. Justice Paul McDermott rejected their appeal and they now have until Monday to decide whether they want to appeal that decision.

Athenry-Oranmore Councillor Peter Feeney is appealing for today’s decision to be accepted as final.