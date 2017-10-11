Anthony Cunningham to join Dublin Hurling management team

Pat Gilroy (below) has been confirmed as the new Dublin hurling manager on a three-year term following a meeting of the county committee. Cuala manager Mattie Kenny was also in the running for the job, but the committee opted for the man who lead the Dublin footballers to All-Ireland glory in 2011. Details of Gilroy’s full management team will be announced shortly, but it is expected that former Galway boss Anthony Cunningham will be part of the backroom team.

Dublin are in Division 1B of the national league so there will be huge interest in their clash with All Ireland and League champions Galway when the fixtures are announced in the coming weeks. Speaking in advance of Gilroy’s appointment, Anthony Cunningham said the Dublin Hurling job was a very attractive position…

.