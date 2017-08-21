Another important step for N59 improvement works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been another important step forward for long awaited improvement works on the N59.

A contractor will be selected shortly for ground investigation works for the stretch between Bunakill and Maam Cross.

The publication of the tenders for the works follows long-running controversy over delays to the improvement of what’s been described as ‘the worst road in Ireland.’

The method statements for work on the N59 between Bunakill and Maam Cross were agreed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service last month.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the major upgrade but a condition was attached that the NPWS would first have to be in agreement with the work plan before the commencement of the project.

Following the approval of the method statements, the County Council has published the tender for ground investigation works.

The contract will involve investigation along a 5km stretch of the route including boreholes, trial pits, sampling, lab testing and reporting.

The deadline for submission of tenders to the council is August 30th.