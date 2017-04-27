15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Another high level meeting on Galway traffic crisis

By GBFM News
April 27, 2017

Time posted: 2:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The latest in a series of high-level meetings on Galway’s ongoing traffic crisis will take place in the city tomorrow.

TDs from Galway West, Galway East and Roscommon/Galway are expected to attend the gathering, as congestion continues to have a daily impact on thousands of commuters.

A number of short and medium term solutions are in the pipeline – and the city and county councils are continuing to work together in a bid to solve the problems caused by the city’s over-capacity junctions.

Tomorrow’s meeting will see County CEO Kevin Kelly and City CEO Brendan McGrath deliver presentations on the planned works.

This morning, motorists on the Monivea Road endured long tailbacks, and traffic light sequencing in the area is being examined.

Deputy Noel Grealish says a major overhaul of traffic systems is planned for the Monivea Road and Parkmore junction – but TDs have to keep the pressure on.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
