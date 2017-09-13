15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Another extension of planning permission sought for Athenry development

By GBFM News
September 13, 2017

Time posted: 10:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The developers of a planned housing development in Athenry, which is due to run out of planning permission soon, have applied to the county council for more time to complete the buildings.

Agents – David Keaney and James Dolan of Carrig Veagh Developments Limited are seeking an extension of planning permission on the development at Ballydavid South.

 

It comprises the demolition of a house and the construction of apartments and 64 houses – some of which are complete or substantially complete.

Bellville Building and Construction Limited originally got planning permission for the development in 2007 and Peter Gilhooley secured an extension in 2013.

A decision on this latest application for more time for the development at Tuam Road Athenry, is expected from the county council next month. (3/10)

Meanwhile, in a separate application, Peter Gilhooley and Lester McNamara have also applied for more time to complete a residential development at Raheen. (17/1200)

The estate comprises 128 houses and apartments, many of which are complete and also a creche.

However the developers also want more time to finish off roads and services.

A decision on the Raheen development is due early in October.

