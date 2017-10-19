15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

Another attempt to build primary care centre in Moycullen

By GBFM News
October 19, 2017

Time posted: 1:54 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision by the county council to refuse planning permission for a mixed-use development in Moycullen has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Baile Bhruachláin Teoranta was refused permission for a primary care centre and housing at Kylebroughlan.

The company is now taking its case to the higher planning authority.

The development in Moycullen involves the demolition of a dwelling and the construction of a 2-storey primary care centre and 49 homes.

The county council refused planning permission for several reasons.

It stated that the proposed site, located at the proposed inner relief route west of Moycullen, would compromise the route and would go against an objective of the Moycullen Local Area Plan.

The council also stated that the development fails to complement the village of Moycullen in terms of character.

In an appeal, Baile Bhruachláin Teoranta argues that the proposed centre does complement the existing character of Moycullen in terms of scale, height, mass and building line.

It also argues that the primary care centre would form an important contribution to the community amenities of Moycullen.

A decision is due from An Bord Pleanála early next year. (19/2/18)

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices Thursday 19th October, 2017
October 19, 2017
Irish Water to replace 2km of old water pipe in Clonbur
October 19, 2017
Two burst watermains on N17 lead to severe traffic disruption
October 19, 2017
Long traffic delays due to burst watermains on N17

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 19, 2017
Ronan Mullarney One Of Five New Faces On GUI Senior Panel
October 19, 2017
Opening round of men’s Hula Hoops Cup tips off this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK