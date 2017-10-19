Another attempt to build primary care centre in Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision by the county council to refuse planning permission for a mixed-use development in Moycullen has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Baile Bhruachláin Teoranta was refused permission for a primary care centre and housing at Kylebroughlan.

The company is now taking its case to the higher planning authority.

The development in Moycullen involves the demolition of a dwelling and the construction of a 2-storey primary care centre and 49 homes.

The county council refused planning permission for several reasons.

It stated that the proposed site, located at the proposed inner relief route west of Moycullen, would compromise the route and would go against an objective of the Moycullen Local Area Plan.

The council also stated that the development fails to complement the village of Moycullen in terms of character.

In an appeal, Baile Bhruachláin Teoranta argues that the proposed centre does complement the existing character of Moycullen in terms of scale, height, mass and building line.

It also argues that the primary care centre would form an important contribution to the community amenities of Moycullen.

A decision is due from An Bord Pleanála early next year. (19/2/18)