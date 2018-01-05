15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Annual New Inn Mummers festival postponed

By GBFM News
January 5, 2018

Time posted: 12:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The New Inn Mummers festival has been postponed due to a death in the community.

The festival has been rescheduled to the end of January when the full programme of events will take place. (27/1)

It’s the 40th Annual Festival of music, song, dance and storytelling.

It’ll feature a variety of traditional performances and competitions, all focused on Irish culture.

The rescheduled event gets underway at New Inn leisure centre at 7pm on the 27th of January.

Organiser of the festival, Michael Mullins says that the event is being postponed as a mark of respect

Galway Bay FM News Desk
January 5, 2018
January 5, 2018
January 5, 2018
January 5, 2018
January 5, 2018
