Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city’s annual winter ice-rink opens tomorrow (say 17/11)

Galway Skates is running the amenity next to Leisureland in Salthill

The company, which operated the ice skating facility last year, was selected after a tender process conducted by Galway City Council.

The ice-rink will open at 1.30pm tomorrow and operate all through Christmas and into the new year until January 7th.