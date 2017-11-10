15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Animal Rights group praises city council for role in circus animals ban

November 10, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Animal Rights Action Network is praising Galway city council on the role it’s played in having wild animals banned from Irish circuses.

The council passed a motion in 2014 banning circuses that use animals from operating on publicly-owned lands in the city.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed signed the ban last night and it will come into affect on January 1st.

Today Galway West TD and Minister for Natural Resources Séan Kyne says there is no case for the use of wild animals for entertainment purposes in circuses.

Animal Rights Group PETA says that Ireland is leading the way for other countries with this ban.

Director of PETA Elisa Allen says it’s a progressive move.

