15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Ambulance chief hits out at ‘fake news’ claim over Galway service

By GBFM News
June 28, 2017

Time posted: 4:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An ambulance service chief has hit back at claims that ambulance response targets across Galway are little more than ‘fake news.’

City Councillor and health forum member Padraig Conneely raised the issue at Regional Health forum level this week.

He referred to a widely-publicised case in which a critically ill patient had to wait almost an hour on the side of the road in Connemara in recent weeks.

He said the 19 minute response time claim is ‘fake news,’ and the situation is outrageous.

Paudie O Riordan, Chief Ambulance Officer with the National Ambulance Service lashed out at the councillors claims, and asked him to withdraw his comment.

He says the 19-minute time frame is a target – and the ambulance service does its bets at all times to achieve that target.

However, Councillor Padraig Conneely says it’s not good enough.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Lookback – Success for Galway Schools at Spar 5’s
June 28, 2017
Missing Galway teenager found safe and well
June 28, 2017
Controversial proposal for Connemara pipeline refused by county planners
June 28, 2017
Galway technology to support major US intelligence project

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 28, 2017
Lookback – Success for Galway Schools at Spar 5’s
June 28, 2017
Galway Girl is the Right Fit for vaughanshoes.ie Best Dressed Lady at Ballinrobe Racecourse
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK