Over the Line

Alternative parking for Clarinbridge to be explored amid traffic calming controversy

By GBFM News
January 30, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special meeting of Oranmore-Athenry Municipal Distict, which was held today (30/1) to discuss traffic calming measures for Clarinbridge, was adjourned for another fortnight.

After almost two and a half hours of discussion, councillors could not unanimously agree to let the scheme be advanced.

Councillor Martina Kinane had requested today’s special meeting to urge her district colleagues to vote for the current plan to be abandoned.

It would see the removal of more than 10 parking spaces from the main street in the village and the removal of a filter lane at Stradbally North.

This would facilitate the installation of pedestrian and cycle lanes.

Councillors were told that if the current scheme is not progressed, then Transport Infrastructure Ireland will not fund an alternative scheme.

Councillor Malachy Noone suggested that other options to provide additional parking elsewhere in Clarinbridge should be explored.

The matter will be discussed again at special meeting on February 14th.

Councillor Kinane says the current scheme will damage the viability of Clarinbridge.

** WE’LL HEAR MORE ABOUT THE TRAFFIC DELAYS AND PROPOSED TRAFFIC CALMING IN CLARINBRIDGE ON FYI GALWAY FROM 5 THIS EVENING

