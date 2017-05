Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans for a new osteopathic healthcare clinic in Claregalway.

Jim O’ Sullivan is seeking planning permission to change commerical office space at Cahergowan into the clinic with treatment and consultation rooms.

The development would also involve the relocation of the main entrance doorway at the front and the provision of a mobile advertisement sign at the entrance to Bluebell Woods.

A decision is expected from the county council in June.