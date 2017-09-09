15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Saturday Mix

The Saturday Mix

Almost two thousand cyclists to travel Gort to Tuam motorway in aid of charity

By GBFM News
September 9, 2017

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost two thousand cyclists are set to travel the length of the Gort to Tuam Motorway tomorrow in aid of charity – several weeks before the new road opens to traffic.

The long-awaited M17/M18 Motorway is set to officially open on Wednesday the 27th of September.

However, cyclists will tomorrow take to the pristine surface of the road as part of ‘The Great Western Motorway Cycle’ organised by Tuam and Gort Lions Clubs.

The event offers two routes – the first is a 100km loop from Tuam to Gort and back, while the second is a 50k loop from Tuam to the Rathmorrissy Interchange on the M6.

The charity cycle gets underway tomorrow morning at 9.30 and all benefits will go towards work carried out by the Lions Clubs in their local communities.

Further information can be found on The Great Western Motorway Cycle Facebook page.

Organiser David Burke says they’re almost at the cut-off point for registrations – and health and safety is a number one priority.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Bay prawns face extinction due to pollution
September 9, 2017
Galway Bay prawns face extinction due to pollution
September 8, 2017
Major housing development in Tuam being considered under new legislation
September 8, 2017
Inis Mór bus operators appear before courts over use of green diesel

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 8, 2017
O’Halloran back in Connacht starting team for historic clash with Southern Kings
September 8, 2017
President and Taoiseach endorse Pieta House and A Lust For Life’s #SoundEffect Campaign
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK