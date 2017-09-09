Almost two thousand cyclists to travel Gort to Tuam motorway in aid of charity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost two thousand cyclists are set to travel the length of the Gort to Tuam Motorway tomorrow in aid of charity – several weeks before the new road opens to traffic.

The long-awaited M17/M18 Motorway is set to officially open on Wednesday the 27th of September.

However, cyclists will tomorrow take to the pristine surface of the road as part of ‘The Great Western Motorway Cycle’ organised by Tuam and Gort Lions Clubs.

The event offers two routes – the first is a 100km loop from Tuam to Gort and back, while the second is a 50k loop from Tuam to the Rathmorrissy Interchange on the M6.

The charity cycle gets underway tomorrow morning at 9.30 and all benefits will go towards work carried out by the Lions Clubs in their local communities.

Further information can be found on The Great Western Motorway Cycle Facebook page.

Organiser David Burke says they’re almost at the cut-off point for registrations – and health and safety is a number one priority.