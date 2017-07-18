Almost two thirds of patients at Galway Sexual Assault Unit had consumed alcohol

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost two thirds of patients who attended the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit in Galway last year had consumed more than 4 units of alcohol in the previous 12 hours.

The figures are revealed in Saolta’s Annual Report on the SATU based at Ballybrit.

There were 75 new attendances at the SATU in Galway in 2016, 71 females and 4 males.

The youngest patients were 14 while the eldest person presenting was older than 50.

October was the busiest month with 13 per cent of patients attending, while Sunday was the day most frequently reported as being the day an alleged incident occurred.

Three quarters of the incidents reported in Galway happened between 9pm and 9a.m.

54 of those who attended the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit in Galway were referred to gardaí and in the majority of cases, a support worker from the Rape Crisis Centre was in attendance.

A third of patients were concerned that drugs had been used to facilitate an alleged sexual assault.

All patients at the SATU were offered screening for Sexually Transmitted Diseases and there was one positive STI screen in 2016.