Almost a thousand county homes without power as second storm approaches

By GBFM News
January 17, 2018

Time posted: 8:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost a thousand homes in the county are without power this morning as Met Eireann warns that another storm is on the way.

965 customers in the Headford area lost power overnight due to a fault and ESB crews are working to fix the problem.

It’s hoped power will be restored later this morning.

A Status Yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place until 9 o’ clock this morning.

However there is a Yellow wind warning for Galway, Munster and Leinster until tomorrow – with an orange gale force warning for coastal counties.

Road users are being urged to take extra precautions today as a number of routes are affected by snow and ice.

Wind blown debris may also be a problem, with gusts of up to 110km an hour expected.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
