Almost a quarter of a million euro for Galway businesses online

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost a quarter of a million euro has been allocated to help Galway businesses develop a presence on the internet.

More than a hundred vouchers under the Trading Online Voucher Scheme were availed of by Galway companies.

The scheme, which is operated by Local Enterprise Offices, offers a financial incentive of up to 2 thousand 500 euro to small businesses to develop their online trading capacity.

Minister for Digital Development, Galway West – South Mayo T.D Seán Kyne says more than 240 thousand euro has already been allocated to Galway businesses.

Minister Kyne says it’s important that businesses in Galway develop a strong online presence.