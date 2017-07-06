Almost a quarter of Galway motorists upgrade car every three years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nearly a quarter of Galway motorists upgrade their car every three years.

That’s according to the latest Carzone Motoring report.

The bi-annual index which examines trends in the Irish motoring market, highlights the continued rise in used car sales in Ireland as people upgrade their car more regularly.

When changing their car, 31% of Galway motorists tend to stick with the same brand.

VW Golf remains the most searched for car on the Carzone website.

The study finds it takes a dealership an average of one week to sell a car, from initial enquiry to closing the sale.

The report is compiled by analysing data from the 67 million searches carried out on the Carzone website in the first five months of 2017.