Almost half of Galway businesses express fears over crime

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost half of Galway businesses have a fear that they’re likely to become victims of crime.

That’s according to a new survey from Netwatch Group which quizzed businesses across the county as part of a new ‘threat index’ of business crime in Ireland.

It found that while 86 percent of businesses in Galway feel their business is secure, 43 percent still fear falling victim to crime.

Top concerns include burglary and robbery, vandalism, and security while away on holidays or leave.

The survey also found that more than 50 percent of Irish businesses have not invested in any form of security over the past six months.