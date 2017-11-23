Almost 9 thousand young people across Galway not registered to vote

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed that up to 9 thousand young people across Galway are not registered to vote.

That’s according to the National Youth Council, which is urging everyone to ensure they have registered ahead of the deadline at the end of the month.

Currently, there are 4,600 young people in the county not registered – while a further 3, 900 in the city may miss out on their right to vote.

Local authorities are currently preparing the 2018/2019 electoral register and further information can be found at checktheregister.ie

The closing date for registration is Saturday week the 25th of November.

Daniel Meister of the NYCI says that young people need to take action and have their voices heard.