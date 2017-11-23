15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Almost 9 thousand young people across Galway not registered to vote

By GBFM News
November 23, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed that up to 9 thousand young people across Galway are not registered to vote.

That’s according to the National Youth Council, which is urging everyone to ensure they have registered ahead of the deadline at the end of the month.

Currently, there are 4,600 young people in the county not registered – while a further 3, 900 in the city may miss out on their right to vote.

Local authorities are currently preparing the 2018/2019 electoral register and further information can be found at checktheregister.ie

The closing date for registration is Saturday week the 25th of November.

Daniel Meister of the NYCI says that young people need to take action and have their voices heard.

 

 

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Racecourse Re-Development On Target for Summer 2018 Completion
November 23, 2017
City meetings to discuss future of public transport in Galway
November 23, 2017
Galway’s local authorities slammed over failure to build social housing despite extensive land portfolio
November 23, 2017
Hundreds attend unveiling of Padraic O Conaire statue by President Higgins

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 23, 2017
Galway Racecourse Re-Development On Target for Summer 2018 Completion
November 23, 2017
New Admission Ticket Policy for Racehorse Owners
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK