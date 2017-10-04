15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Almost 5000 patients have waited on trolleys at UHG so far this year

By GBFM News
October 4, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 5,000 patients have spent time waiting on a trolley at UHG so far this year.

New figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reveal that it’s one of the worst trolley figures in the country behind University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital.

Nationally, over 8,100 patients spent time of a trolley last month – 598 of these were at UHG.

The INMO is seeking emergency talks with the HSE and Department of Health as the overcrowding crisis continues.

The latest trolleywatch report shows UHG is the most overcrowded again today with 47 people waiting on a bed.

More than 500 people are on hospital trolleys across the country this afternoon.

