Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of Garda reserves in Galway has almost halved over the past two years.

That’s according to Galway Roscommon Fianna Fail TD Eugene Murphy.

He says the Galway division has seen a 48% drop in the number of Garda reserves since 2014 – going from 70 down to 36 by September 2016.

Deputy Murphy says the Justice Minister has assured him that more new recruits will be provided – and he says this is vital to ensure effective policing across Galway.