Almost 50 await beds at UHG and Portiuncula as Health Minister visits city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 23 patients are awaiting admission to the emergency unit at UHG today as the Health Minister makes his long awaited visit to the city.

A further 23 patients are awaiting admission at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The figures provided by Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation report a total of 448 awaiting admission at hospitals nationwide.

Minister Harris will see first hand the pressure on the hospital’s A&E Department which has consistently resulted in the hospital implementing a Code Black- full capacity protocol.

Later in the afternoon, Minister Harris will meet a pharmacist at GUH.

This will be followed by a meeting with Maam Ambulance Group which will be highlighting their concerns over unacceptable waiting times.

He will finish his visit to the hospital by launching Saolta Health Care Group’s annual report for the Cancer Centre.