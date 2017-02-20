15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

simon-harris

Almost 50 await beds at UHG and Portiuncula as Health Minister visits city

By GBFM News
February 20, 2017

Time posted: 1:51 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 23 patients are awaiting admission to the emergency unit at UHG today as the Health Minister makes his long awaited visit to the city.

A further 23 patients are awaiting admission at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The figures provided by Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation report a total of 448 awaiting admission at hospitals nationwide.

Minister Harris will see first hand the pressure on the hospital’s A&E Department which has consistently resulted in the hospital implementing a Code Black- full capacity protocol.

Later in the afternoon, Minister Harris will meet a pharmacist at GUH.

This will be followed by a meeting with Maam Ambulance Group which will be highlighting their concerns over unacceptable waiting times.

He will finish his visit to the hospital by launching Saolta Health Care Group’s annual report for the Cancer Centre.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Kieran Keane Appointed As New Connacht Head Coach
gbfm-news-image
February 20, 2017
Gas Networks Ireland says Tuam will not face a ‘big dig’
news-inis-oirr-aran-islands
February 20, 2017
New island action plan to be developed for Inis Oirr
James Charity2
February 20, 2017
Transport Infrastructure Ireland urged to upgrade N84

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
KIERAN KEANE
February 20, 2017
Kieran Keane Appointed As New Connacht Head Coach
GALWAY ATHLETICS
February 20, 2017
Three Medals For Galway Athletes At National Indoor Championships
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK