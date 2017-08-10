15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Almost 3700 patients waited on trolleys at UHG this year as crisis deepens

By GBFM News
August 10, 2017

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 3,700 patients have spent time waiting on a trolley at UHG so far this year.

New figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reveal that it’s one of the worst trolley figures in the country behind University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital.

It’s after the full capacity protocol was put in place at UHG yesterday, as more than 30 patients waited on trolleys.

The overcrowding saw long queues form at the Outpatients Department at Unit 2 in Merlin Park.

Fianna Fáil has released new figures which show almost six thousand people over the age of 75 spent more than 24 hours in emergency departments across Ireland so far this year.

The party’s Health Spokesperson Billy Kelleher says its only going to get worse.

