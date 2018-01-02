Almost 350 thousand euro for Ophelia clean-up across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 350 thousand euro has been allocated to Galway city and county council for clean-up efforts after ex-hurricane Ophelia battered the county last October.

The County Council will recoup 216 thousand euro from the government towards clean-up costs, while the city authority will recoup 115 thousand euro.

It’s part of a national allocation of almost 9 million euro announced today by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Ex-hurricane Ophelia saw a status red alert put in place for the entire country.

385 thousand homes and businesses were left without power, and a further 109 thousand had their water supply cut off.