15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

Almost 300 students at NUIG secure accommodation after rent-a-room appeal

By GBFM News
August 28, 2017

Time posted: 8:09 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 300 students at NUI Galway have been placed in accommodation following the college’s rent-a-room appeal to homeowners.

The student services office says it has found a place to stay for 286 students.

Up to a few years ago, ‘digs’ were considered an ‘old fashioned’ form of accommodation, however a tax break for homeowners has made it a viable option again.

Anyone who rents a room in their home can earn up to 14 thousand euro a year tax free.

The rates for dig vary from county to county, in Galway, the rate is about 130 euro for 5 days.

According to today’s Irish Times, 286 students at NUIG have secured digs accommodation following a recent appeal by the college, due to a lack of rental accommodation in the city.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Roscommon Races Preview
August 27, 2017
Two under-qualified consultants working at Galway University Hospitals
August 27, 2017
Assets in G Hotel ownership battle worth 60 million euro
August 27, 2017
Galway schools make strong showing in list of top 400 secondary schools in Ireland

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 28, 2017
Roscommon Races Preview
August 28, 2017
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – Colm Callinan
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK