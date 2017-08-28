Almost 300 students at NUIG secure accommodation after rent-a-room appeal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 300 students at NUI Galway have been placed in accommodation following the college’s rent-a-room appeal to homeowners.

The student services office says it has found a place to stay for 286 students.

Up to a few years ago, ‘digs’ were considered an ‘old fashioned’ form of accommodation, however a tax break for homeowners has made it a viable option again.

Anyone who rents a room in their home can earn up to 14 thousand euro a year tax free.

The rates for dig vary from county to county, in Galway, the rate is about 130 euro for 5 days.

According to today’s Irish Times, 286 students at NUIG have secured digs accommodation following a recent appeal by the college, due to a lack of rental accommodation in the city.