15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

road works roadworks traffic cone calming council crews crew

Almost 22 million euro for roads in Galway in 2017

By GBFM News
January 24, 2017

Time posted: 3:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 22 million euro has been sanctioned for regional and local roads in Galway city and county.

The money, announced by Minister for Transport, Shane Ross is part of a 324 million euro investment programme for 2017.

Galway County Council will receive 19 and a half million euro for regional and local roads this year.

The majority of this fund will be spent on restoration improvement with a further 2.8 million on maintenance.

Bridge rehabilitation works will be carried out at Philbins, Ballinakill and Ballyglunin Bridge Number 1 among other areas.

Safety improvement works will be carried out on the L-7108 at Kisheenkyle, the R358 at St. Mary’s National School in Mountbellew and at the junction of Market Street and Bridge Street in Clifden town, among others.

In the city, the local authority will receive a total of 1.99 million euro for the improvement and upkeep of roads.

100 thousand euro of this will be spent on bridge rehabilitation, including O’ Briens Bridge, the Salmon Weir Bridge and Wolfe Tone Bridge.

140 thousand euro has also been sanctioned for safety improvement works at Maunsells Road.

Galway Roscommon Independent T.D Michael Fitzmaurice argues that while the figure has increased on last year’s allocation for roads, it is still far below the investment seen back in 2007 and more needs to be provided.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Overcrowding at Ballinasloe hospital worsens today
news-hospital-trolley-2
January 24, 2017
Overcrowding at Ballinasloe hospital worsens today
An-Garda-Siochana
January 24, 2017
Theft and vandalism at hospitals in city and county
nct
January 24, 2017
New application submitted for NCT centre in Tuam

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
dogs
January 24, 2017
BoyleSports sponsored events to deliver €1 million in prizemoney
TUAM AC
January 24, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK