Almost 22 million euro for roads in Galway in 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 22 million euro has been sanctioned for regional and local roads in Galway city and county.

The money, announced by Minister for Transport, Shane Ross is part of a 324 million euro investment programme for 2017.

Galway County Council will receive 19 and a half million euro for regional and local roads this year.

The majority of this fund will be spent on restoration improvement with a further 2.8 million on maintenance.

Bridge rehabilitation works will be carried out at Philbins, Ballinakill and Ballyglunin Bridge Number 1 among other areas.

Safety improvement works will be carried out on the L-7108 at Kisheenkyle, the R358 at St. Mary’s National School in Mountbellew and at the junction of Market Street and Bridge Street in Clifden town, among others.

In the city, the local authority will receive a total of 1.99 million euro for the improvement and upkeep of roads.

100 thousand euro of this will be spent on bridge rehabilitation, including O’ Briens Bridge, the Salmon Weir Bridge and Wolfe Tone Bridge.

140 thousand euro has also been sanctioned for safety improvement works at Maunsells Road.

Galway Roscommon Independent T.D Michael Fitzmaurice argues that while the figure has increased on last year’s allocation for roads, it is still far below the investment seen back in 2007 and more needs to be provided.