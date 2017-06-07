Almost 200 School Children Take Part in HRI’s ‘Go Racing Kids Club’ Education Day at Ballinrobe Racecourse

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) held a ‘Go Racing Kids’ Club’ Day at Ballinrobe racecourse on Tuesday 6th June. The objective of the ‘Go Racing Kids’ Club’ is to educate school children about racing and show them what happens behind-the-scenes at a racecourse. It also builds relationships between the racecourses and their local community, encouraging an affinity with racing which will hopefully produce future racegoers.

194 fifth and sixth class pupils from seven local schools took part. As part of the day they spent time walking the track with racecourse manager, John Flannelly who explained how the team at Ballinrobe racecourse prepare the track for its racing season.

Jockey Derek O’Connor and local trainer Michael Flannery spoke to the children about their day-to-day routines as a jockey and racehorse trainer, and Michael introduced them to racehorse Lean Times.

The pupils also received demonstrations from RACE (Racing Academy & Centre of Education) using the racehorse simulator and took part in the ‘Front Runner – Racing Club for Kids’ racing-themed games, puzzles and quizzes.

Each pupil received a ‘Go Racing Kids’ Club’ goodie bag which included complimentary tickets for them and their family members to go racing at Ballinrobe family day on Monday July 24th with a whole host of free activities for children, including a bouncy castle, the front runner club, colouring competitions and face painting.

Helen Cunnane, sixth class teacher at St. Joseph’s National School, commented: “The pupils had a very educational morning at the Go Racing Kids Club day at Ballinrobe racecourse. The racecourse is on our door step so it was very interesting to find out what is involved in a raceday. I think from now on, the pupils will look at racing with new eyes.”

Schools that took part

St. Josephs National School, Ballinrobe Roxboro National School, Ballinrobe Gortjordan National School, Claremorris Cloonliffen National School, Ballinrobe Clonbur National School, Clonbur Partry National School, Claremorris St. Patricks Central National School, Claremorris

Outline of the ‘Go Racing Kids’ Club’ Education Days:

Station 1: Parade Ring – Meet a Trainer

A trainer talks to the pupils about how their yard prepares for a race day, how to train a racehorse, what a horse eats and how much exercise it must get. The trainer will bring a horse with him/her and will go through the anatomy of a horse and show the students how to tack up for racing.

Station 2: The Weigh Room – Meet a Jockey

The students are brought into the jockey’s weigh room where they meet and speak to a jockey. The jockey explains how he/she became a jockey, what it takes to be a jockey, how he/she prepares for races and answers any questions the students may have.

Station 3: R.A.C.E – Racing Simulator

Representatives from R.A.C.E (Racing Academy & Centre of Education) are present with their racehorse simulator to talk to the students about their jockey trainee course. An instructor demonstrates, using the racehorse simulator, how to ride a racehorse. Some of the students from each group have a go on it too.

Station 4: Front Runner – Racing Club for Kids

The children are shown a range of racing equipment, props and visuals that are required for racing, including silks, horse shoes, racing tack, feed, etc. There is also a quiz to check their knowledge on Irish racing.

Station 5: Racecourse Track Manager

The students then meet the Racecourse Track Manager. They learn about how the Racecourse Track Manager and the team at the racecourse prepares the track/ground for a race day.