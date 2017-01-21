Almost 15 percent rise in Galway house prices

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The average price of a house in Galway city now stands at 250 thousand euro – that’s a sharp rise of 14 percent over the past year.

That compares with an average of 120 thousand in the county, which also represents an increase of 14 percent over the past 12 months.

The figures show that Galway experienced one of the strongest surges in property prices nationwide during 2016 – behind Cavan, Waterford and Leitrim.

The most expensive property sold in Galway last year was 8 Frenchville on the Grattan Road in the city, which sold for 975 thousand euro in November.

The property survey from the Irish Independent reveals that the largest increase in prices was in Killarney, which recorded a rise of 20 percent.

Limerick was the only county in Ireland to record zero growth in house prices over the past 12 months, with the average home costing 150 thousand euro.