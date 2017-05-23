Almost 13 thousand households sign up to Galway Garda text alert scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 13 thousand households have signed up to text alert schemes in Galway.

The latest figures from Gardaí show that there are 74 schemes operating in Galway with 12 thousand 900 subscribers.

Under the Text Alert service, subscribers receive text messages from Gardaí advising them of suspicious or criminal activity in their local area.

Nationally, the number of people signing up to the service has more than doubled in just three years.

Sgt Amanda Flood is from the Garda Crime Prevention National Centre of Excellence – she says it’s proved to be a very effective scheme across the West.