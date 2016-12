Galway Bay fm newsroom – 94 thousand euro in funding has been ringfenced for 12 animal welfare organisations across the city and county.

It’s part of a 2.5 million euro national fund announced by the Agriculture Minister.

The largest Galway allocation of 40 thousand euro will go to GSPCA in the city, while Connemara based dog rescue, MADRA, will receive 10 thousand euro.

Ten other animal welfare organisations across Galway will receive allocations of between 2,000 and 6,000 euro.