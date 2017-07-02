Aldi Connacht Community Games Finals Results

The second round of Aldi Community Games Provincial Finals took place, hosted by Mayo. Over 50 Teams from all 5 Counties of Connaught competed in 20 Finals, 40 Semi Finals and numerous Pre Lims in 12 varied Sporting activities to take the honour of representing Aldi Connaught Community Games at the Aldi National Community Games Finals which will be held in Abbotstown on the weekend of 18th to 20th August 2017

Aldi Connaught Community Games wish to thank the following Mayo venues for hosting the different competitions, Ballyheane GAA Pitch, Ballyvary Community pitch, Belcarra Handball Club, Breaffy National School, Castlebar Town Football Club, Barnacarroll Sports Centre, Lakeside Leisure Centre Ballinrobe and Ballintubber GAA Pitch.

Appreciation is extended to all the team co-ordinators, referees and officials also to the Mayo Community Games Committee and the Connaught Council of Community Games who worked hard to make the day memorable for all the young competitors who travelled from Galway Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo and Leitrim to represent their County.

Here are the Aldi Connaught Community Games Results

Camogie U/14

Athenry Galway No Competition

Gaelic Football U/10

Carrick on Shannon Leitrim 1 – 7 Breaffy Mayo 1 -6

Gaelic Football U/12 Girls

Manorhamilton Leitrim 6 – 3 Coolera Sligo 4 – 8

Gaelic Football U/14 Girls

Kiltoom Cam Roscommon 4 – 2 Oughterard Galway 2 – 7

Handball U/13 Boys

Athenry Galway 105 Ballymote Sligo 21

Handball U/13 Girls

Moylough/Mt’Bellew Galway No Competition

Handball U/16 Boys

Annaghdown Galway No Competition

Handball U/16 Girls

Moylough/Mt’Bellew Galway No Competition

Hurling (A) U/11 Boys

Athenry Galway No Competition

Hurling (B) U/11 Boys

FBD Roads Roscommon 6 – 6 Claremorris Mayo 2 – 0

Indoor Soccer U/10 Boys

Kiltoom Cam Roscommon 1 Drumshambo Leitrim 0

Indoor Soccer U/10 Girls

Kiltoom Cam Roscommon 2 Bullaun/New Inn Galway 1

Indoor Soccer U/13 Boys

Riverstown Sligo 2 Claregalway/Lackagh Galway 1

Indoor Soccer U/13 Girls

Tubbercurry/C Sligo 3 Annaghdown Galway 1

Rounders U/13 Girls

Easkey Sligo 25 FBD Roads Roscommon 8

Rounders U/13 Boys

Breaffy Mayo 22 Cliffony Grange Sligo 8

Skittles U/12 Mixed

Riverstown Sligo 183 Ballaghaderreen Roscommon 133

Skittles U/14 Mixed

Riverstown Sligo 186 Ballaghaderreen Roscommon 121

Skittles U/16 Mixed

St Michael’s Sligo 273 Ballaghaderreen Roscommon 173

Soccer Boys U/12

Clarinbridge Galway 2 Breaffy Mayo 1