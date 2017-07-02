Aldi Connacht Community Games Finals Results

The second round of Aldi Community Games Provincial Finals took place, hosted by Mayo. Over 50 Teams from all 5 Counties of Connaught competed in 20 Finals, 40 Semi Finals and numerous Pre Lims in 12 varied Sporting activities to take the honour of representing Aldi Connaught Community Games at the Aldi National Community Games Finals which will be held in Abbotstown on the weekend of 18th to 20th August 2017
Aldi Connaught Community Games wish to thank the following Mayo venues for hosting the different competitions, Ballyheane GAA Pitch, Ballyvary Community pitch, Belcarra Handball Club, Breaffy National School, Castlebar Town Football Club, Barnacarroll Sports Centre, Lakeside Leisure Centre Ballinrobe and Ballintubber GAA Pitch.
Appreciation is extended to all the team co-ordinators, referees and officials also to the Mayo Community Games Committee and the Connaught Council of Community Games who worked hard to make the day memorable for all the young competitors who travelled from Galway Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo and Leitrim to represent their County.
Here are the Aldi Connaught Community Games Results
Camogie U/14
Athenry Galway No Competition
Gaelic Football U/10
Carrick on Shannon Leitrim 1 – 7 Breaffy Mayo 1 -6
Gaelic Football U/12 Girls
Manorhamilton Leitrim 6 – 3 Coolera Sligo 4 – 8
Gaelic Football U/14 Girls
Kiltoom Cam Roscommon 4 – 2 Oughterard Galway 2 – 7
Handball U/13 Boys
Athenry Galway 105 Ballymote Sligo 21
Handball U/13 Girls
Moylough/Mt’Bellew Galway No Competition
Handball U/16 Boys
Annaghdown Galway No Competition
Handball U/16 Girls
Moylough/Mt’Bellew Galway No Competition
Hurling (A) U/11 Boys
Athenry Galway No Competition
Hurling (B) U/11 Boys
FBD Roads Roscommon 6 – 6 Claremorris Mayo 2 – 0
Indoor Soccer U/10 Boys
Kiltoom Cam Roscommon 1 Drumshambo Leitrim 0
Indoor Soccer U/10 Girls
Kiltoom Cam Roscommon 2 Bullaun/New Inn Galway 1
Indoor Soccer U/13 Boys
Riverstown Sligo 2 Claregalway/Lackagh Galway 1
Indoor Soccer U/13 Girls
Tubbercurry/C Sligo 3 Annaghdown Galway 1
Rounders U/13 Girls
Easkey Sligo 25 FBD Roads Roscommon 8
Rounders U/13 Boys
Breaffy Mayo 22 Cliffony Grange Sligo 8
Skittles U/12 Mixed
Riverstown Sligo 183 Ballaghaderreen Roscommon 133
Skittles U/14 Mixed
Riverstown Sligo 186 Ballaghaderreen Roscommon 121
Skittles U/16 Mixed
St Michael’s Sligo 273 Ballaghaderreen Roscommon 173
Soccer Boys U/12
Clarinbridge Galway 2 Breaffy Mayo 1