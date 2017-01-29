15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

GALWAY UNITED 2016

Alan Murphy adds six players to his Under-17 squad

By Sport GBFM
January 29, 2017

Time posted: 7:09 pm

Galway United under-17 manager Alan Murphy has made the first additions to his squad for the forthcoming season.
Murphy, who was appointed boss last week, has wasted little time in building his squad and the Mayo man has added six exciting young players.
Joshua Keane Quinlivan, Fraser Allen and Ronan Asgari join from Mervue United, while Cathal Coyne joins United from Salthill Devon.
Liam Horkan signs from Mayo side Manulla and Caoilfhionn O’Dea joins from Clare side Newmarket Celtic.
Galway United will kick the 2017 under-17 season off with a home game against Kerry League on March 19th.
Speaking of his new additions, Murphy told www.galwayunitedfc.ie: “Caoilfhionn O’Dea follows in the footsteps of former Newmarket Celtic and Galway United under-19 player Adam Gilbert.
“Ronan Asgari has the experience of being a leading player in Mervue United’s under-17 team last year, it will make him a key player in this years team.
“Liam Horkan is a former Kennedy Cup and Mayo under-16 captain and he is one of the brightest prospects in underage football in Connacht.
“Cathal Coyne, born in Galway, but part of successful underage teams at Castlebar Celtic, has gained huge experience with Salthill Devon’s under-17s last season.
“Fraser Allen, a native of Cappawhite in Tipperary, is a huge capture that was courted by a number of sides closer to home.
“Joshua Keane Quinlivan comes from a passionate Galway footballing family and he was one of the most exciting wingers in the under-17 league last year with Mervue United,” Murphy concluded.
