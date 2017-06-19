Aisling O’Loughlin to Judge SuperValu Ladies Day at Roscommon

TV presenter and Exquisite.ie website founder Aisling O’Loughlin will be the celebrity judge at the SuperValu Ladies Day at Roscommon Racecourse on Monday, July 10th. For the third year in a row, six SuperValu shops in the region have come together to sponsor the annual Ladies Day event which attracts large crowds every year. The winner of the Best Dressed competition will walk away with a top prize of €1,200, while the nine runners-up will each receive €100. Judge Aisling O’Loughlin commented: “I am really looking forward to judging the SuperValu Ladies Day at Roscommon Races on Monday, July 10th. I know how stylish the women in the West of Ireland are, so I know that picking a winner won’t be easy. I will be looking for individual style, lots of colour and outfits that reflect the ladies personalities. More importantly, I’m really looking forward to a fun night at the races.” The following SuperValu shops are sponsoring the event:

Michael Smith, SuperValu, Monksland

Anthony Cahill, SuperValu, Castlerea

Padraig Glancy, SuperValu, Carrick-on-Shannon

Shane Fleming, SuperValu, Roscommon

Bernard Keane, SuperValu, Lanesborough

John Duffy, SuperValu, Ballaghadereen Bernard Keane Supervalu Lanesborough, Co Longford, said: “SuperValu is delighted to renew its sponsorship of Roscommon’s Ladies Day. We pride ourselves on being your local food retailer, at the heart of the community. So our partnership with Roscommon Racecourse is a great fit for us. We look forward to the high-standard of style that has become synonymous with Roscommon’s SuperValu Ladies Day – we are looking forward to seeing you all on Monday 10th July.” The seven-race flat card goes to post at 5.55pm.