AIG Irish Close Championship Begins At Galway Golf Club Tomorrow Morning

The AIG Irish Close Championship will get underway tomorrow morning at Galway Golf Club. The format is Stroke Play Qualifying tomorrow and Wednesday with the matchplay beginning on Thursday with the rounds of 64 and 32. On Friday the rounds of 16 and the Quarter Finals will take place and the Semi-Finals and Finals will be held on Saturday.

The Draw for the opening round of Strokeplay has been announced this morning. The Galway Golfers involved are Damien Glynn of Galway Bay who will be the first Galway golfer in action tomorrow when he tees off at 8am. He will be followed in this order by Luke O’Neill of Connemara, Ronan Mullarney of Galway, Eddie McCormack of Galway Bay, Joe Lyons of Galway, Micheal Joseph Kennelly of Galway Bay, Stephen Brady of Galway, Micheal Shiel of Galway Bay, Alan Kitt of Athenry, David Kitt of Athenry, Colm Hughes of Galway, Liam Power of Galway, Thomas Nolan of Galway, Jack Touhy of Galway Bay and Cathal Nolan of Galway who will be the last local golfer to tee off his first round at 2.09 tomorrow afternoon. All will be bidding to emulate Alex Gleeson who won last year’s title when he beat Whitehead’s John-Ross Galbraith 3 and 1 in the final played on the majestic Glashedy Links at Ballyliffin.

