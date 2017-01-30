AIDS West to offer free HIV testing in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – AIDS West are to provide free HIV testing in the city on a monthly basis, starting tomorrow.

The free confidential tests will be carried out in light of a new report which reveals that HIV is on the rise in Ireland.

Tests will be carried out on the last Tuesday of every month.

The first clinic takes place at the Teach Solais Centre, Merchants Road tomorrow, and pre-booking is required.

Joe McDonagh from AIDS West says they hope to put a halt to the increase in HIV diagnoses.