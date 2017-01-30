15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

AIDS West to offer free HIV testing in the city

By GBFM News
January 30, 2017

Time posted: 2:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – AIDS West are to provide free HIV testing in the city on a monthly basis, starting tomorrow.

The free confidential tests will be carried out in light of a new report which reveals that HIV is on the rise in Ireland.

Tests will be carried out on the last Tuesday of every month.

The first clinic takes place at the Teach Solais Centre, Merchants Road tomorrow, and pre-booking is required.

Joe McDonagh from AIDS West says they hope to put a halt to the increase in HIV diagnoses.

