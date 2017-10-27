Aidan O’Brien Closes In On New World Record

Aidan O’Brien will have runners in Britain and France this weekend as he chases a new world record for the number of Group/Grade 1 winners in a calendar year.

Ireland’s champion trainer equalled Bobby Frankel’s long-standing record of 25 Group/Grade 1 wins when Hydrangea won the Qipco British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes at Ascot last Saturday and seeks to build on that with:

Four runners in Saturday’s Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster

Four runners in Sunday’s Criterium De Saint-Cloud at Saint-Cloud on Sunday

One runner in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud on Sunday

Saxon Warrior and The Pentagon head the Ballydoyle challenge for the Group 1 Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster tomorrow (Saturday). The pair will be joined by stable companions Seahenge and Coat Of Arms as O’Brien bids for an eighth win in the race. The Irish challenge is a strong one and the O’Brien quartet will be joined by the Jim Bolger-trained Verbal Dexterity and Theobald.

In France on Sunday, O’Brien is represented in both Group 1 races at Saint-Cloud. He has a team of four, Delano Roosevelt, Kew Gardens, Hunting Horn and Nelson going forward for the Criterium De Saint-Cloud while Threeandfourpence carries his hopes in the Criterium International.

REMAINING GROUP/GRADE 1 RACES IN 2017

Oct 28 Doncaster, Racing Post Trophy

Oct 29 Saint-Cloud, Criterium De Saint Cloud

Oct 29 Saint-Cloud, Criterium International

Oct 29 Rome, Primio Lydia Tesio

Nov 1 Munich, Grosser Preis Von Bayern

Nov 3 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Distaff

Nov 3 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf

Nov 3 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile

Nov 3 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

Nov 4 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Classic

Nov 4 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Turf

Nov 4 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Nov 4 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Mile

Nov 4 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies

Nov 4 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf

Nov 4 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Sprint

Nov 4 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint

Nov 4 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint

Nov 7 Flemington, Melbourne Cup

Nov 22 Tokyo, Japan Cup

Nov 25 Del Mar, Hollywood Derby

Nov 26 Del Mar, Matriarch Stakes

Dec 10 Sha Tin, Longines Hong Kong Cup

Dec 10 Sha Tin, Longines Hong Kong Mile

Dec 10 Sha Tin, Longines Hong Kong Sprint

Dec 10 Sha Tin, Longines Hong Kong Vase