Aidan O’Brien Closes In On New World Record

Aidan O’Brien will have runners in Britain and France this weekend as he chases a new world record for the number of Group/Grade 1 winners in a calendar year.
Ireland’s champion trainer equalled Bobby Frankel’s long-standing record of 25 Group/Grade 1 wins when Hydrangea won the Qipco British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes at Ascot last Saturday and seeks to build on that with:
- Four runners in Saturday’s Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster
- Four runners in Sunday’s Criterium De Saint-Cloud at Saint-Cloud on Sunday
- One runner in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud on Sunday
Saxon Warrior and The Pentagon head the Ballydoyle challenge for the Group 1 Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster tomorrow (Saturday). The pair will be joined by stable companions Seahenge and Coat Of Arms as O’Brien bids for an eighth win in the race. The Irish challenge is a strong one and the O’Brien quartet will be joined by the Jim Bolger-trained Verbal Dexterity and Theobald.
In France on Sunday, O’Brien is represented in both Group 1 races at Saint-Cloud. He has a team of four, Delano Roosevelt, Kew Gardens, Hunting Horn and Nelson going forward for the Criterium De Saint-Cloud while Threeandfourpence carries his hopes in the Criterium International.
REMAINING GROUP/GRADE 1 RACES IN 2017
Oct 28 Doncaster, Racing Post Trophy
Oct 29 Saint-Cloud, Criterium De Saint Cloud
Oct 29 Saint-Cloud, Criterium International
Oct 29 Rome, Primio Lydia Tesio
Nov 1 Munich, Grosser Preis Von Bayern
Nov 3 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Distaff
Nov 3 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf
Nov 3 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile
Nov 3 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf
Nov 4 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Classic
Nov 4 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Turf
Nov 4 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
Nov 4 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Mile
Nov 4 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies
Nov 4 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf
Nov 4 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Sprint
Nov 4 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint
Nov 4 Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint
Nov 7 Flemington, Melbourne Cup
Nov 22 Tokyo, Japan Cup
Nov 25 Del Mar, Hollywood Derby
Nov 26 Del Mar, Matriarch Stakes
Dec 10 Sha Tin, Longines Hong Kong Cup
Dec 10 Sha Tin, Longines Hong Kong Mile
Dec 10 Sha Tin, Longines Hong Kong Sprint
Dec 10 Sha Tin, Longines Hong Kong Vase