AIB to sell off Nestor stores in Galway

By GBFM News
May 14, 2017

Time posted: 11:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four Galway stores connected with city retailers The Nestor Group are to be sold by AIB.

The portfolio includes SuperValu and Centra premises in the city centre, Doughiska and Oranmore.

According to the Sunday Business Post, a receiver was appointed to the Nestor Group in March following negotiations between AIB and two of the group’s directors.

A portfolio has now been put on the market and comprises of three SuperValu supermarkets and a Centra store with a combined turnover of 30 million euro.

Included in the sale are SuperValu stores at Fr Griffin Road, Ballybane and Oranmore, as well as a Centra store in Doughiska.

The stores employ about 190 people and are all part of the Musgrave Group brand franchise – and are continuing to trade as normal.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
