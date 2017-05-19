15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ahascragh pub to pay 17,400 in damages for breaching Sky copyright

By GBFM News
May 19, 2017

Time posted: 5:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom –  The licensee of De Courceys Bar & Lounge in Ahascragh has been ordered to pay €17,400 in damages and costs for breaching Sky copyright.

The company took legal action after discovering the pub was showing Sky Sports to customers without a commercial agreement from Sky.

Galway Circuit Court has also awarded an injunction against the licensee prohibiting him or anyone acting on his behalf from showing Sky illegally in the premises

Sky Sports is only available to licensed premises in Ireland via a commercial viewing agreement from Sky Business or Virgin Media.

Licensees that show Sky broadcasts without a commercial viewing agreement risk similar action or even a criminal prosecution.

