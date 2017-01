Ahascragh/Fohenagh are just one step away from the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling Final but to get there they have to beat Lismore on Sunday in O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

Niall Canavan has been speaking to members of the team and he first spoke to Kevin Gavin

Niall then spoke to Padraig Mannion

Throw in on Sunday is at 2.15 and is LIVE on Galway Bay FM