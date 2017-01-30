15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

29 January 2017; Jordan Shanahan of Lismore in action against Pádraig Mannion, left, and Paul Gavin of Ahascragh-Fohenagh during the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Semi-Final match between Lismore and Ahascragh-Fohenagh at O’Connor Park in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ahascragh Fohenagh hurlers Croke Park bound after epic win

By Sport GBFM
January 30, 2017

Time posted: 9:49 am

The hurlers of Ahascragh Fohenagh produced a tactical master class in out-muscling hot favourites Lismore from Waterford in the All Ireland Intermediate hurling semi final in Tullamore by 1-17 to 0-13 and have now booked a final meeting with Carrickshock from Kilkenny on February 18th in Croke Park. With Maurice and Dan Shanahan among their ranks, Lismore were heavy odds-on favourites to swat away the challenge of the Galway and Connacht champions, but Ahascragh Fohenagh didn’t read the script and, inspired by the Mannion brothers Cathal and Padraig, they tore into their much vaunted opponents from the off. With county star Cathal Mannion in superb shooting form, the Galway side were always in front when Luke Cosgrove grabbed the games only goal just before half time…

Ahascragh Fohenagh led by 1-10 to 0-9 at the break, but continued to frustrate their Waterford opponents in the second half as Lismore racked up 14 wides and their frustrations boiled over late on with both John Prendergast & Maurice Shanahan sent to the line. In the end, Cathal Mannion finished with a personal tally of 0-12 as Ahascragh Fohenagh cruised to a 7 point win and a date with destiny at GAA headquarters.

Niall Canavan reports from O’Connor Park in Tullamore…

After the game Sean Walsh spoke to Ahascragh Fohenagh Manager William Dinneen…

Sean also spoke to star forward Cathal Mannion…

Sean got the views of defender Padraig Mannion after his side’s famous win…

print
Sport
Deathnotices Monday 30th January, 2017
Water disruption for thousands of households in Tuam, Claregalway and surrounds
Sarsfields Camogie
January 30, 2017
Sarsfields qualify for All Ireland Club Camogie Final
Cillian McDaid
January 30, 2017
Galway footballers retain FBD League title
HORSE SPORT IRELAND
January 29, 2017
Swiss wins for Denis Lynch and Billy Twomey as Dermott Lennon and Loughview Lou-Lou (ISH) score podium finish in Dutch Grand Prix

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

news-tap-glass-water-2
January 30, 2017
Europe to take legal action amid fears over Galway water supplies
planning-news
January 30, 2017
Clybaun ‘superpub’ plans refused by city council

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline