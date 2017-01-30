Ahascragh Fohenagh hurlers Croke Park bound after epic win

The hurlers of Ahascragh Fohenagh produced a tactical master class in out-muscling hot favourites Lismore from Waterford in the All Ireland Intermediate hurling semi final in Tullamore by 1-17 to 0-13 and have now booked a final meeting with Carrickshock from Kilkenny on February 18th in Croke Park. With Maurice and Dan Shanahan among their ranks, Lismore were heavy odds-on favourites to swat away the challenge of the Galway and Connacht champions, but Ahascragh Fohenagh didn’t read the script and, inspired by the Mannion brothers Cathal and Padraig, they tore into their much vaunted opponents from the off. With county star Cathal Mannion in superb shooting form, the Galway side were always in front when Luke Cosgrove grabbed the games only goal just before half time…

Ahascragh Fohenagh led by 1-10 to 0-9 at the break, but continued to frustrate their Waterford opponents in the second half as Lismore racked up 14 wides and their frustrations boiled over late on with both John Prendergast & Maurice Shanahan sent to the line. In the end, Cathal Mannion finished with a personal tally of 0-12 as Ahascragh Fohenagh cruised to a 7 point win and a date with destiny at GAA headquarters.

Niall Canavan reports from O’Connor Park in Tullamore…

After the game Sean Walsh spoke to Ahascragh Fohenagh Manager William Dinneen…

Sean also spoke to star forward Cathal Mannion…

Sean got the views of defender Padraig Mannion after his side’s famous win…

…