Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Agriculture Minister is being urged to address the fodder crisis facing farmers across Galway and the west.

Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice says he’s been contacted by several farming groups over what’s being described as a severe shortage of fodder.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says farmers across Galway, Roscommon, Mayo and Donegal are affected.

He’s calling on Minister Michael Creed to visit the region and come up with solutions as a matter of urgency.