15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Agriculture Minister to host city discussion on Brexit and Galway fishery sector

By GBFM News
June 26, 2017

Time posted: 9:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Agriculture Minister Michael Creed will be in the city later this week to host a discussion on Brexit and its potential impact on Galway’s sea-fishery sector.

The event will form part of the four-day BIM National Seafood Conference and Seafest taking place in the city from Thursday until Sunday (29th of June to the 2nd of July).

Minister Creed will deliver an opening address at the event which will feature presentations by key European seafood industry leaders and a panel discussion.

The Agriculture Minister says threats to the industry include loss of access to fishing grounds and attempts by the UK to increase quotas at Ireland’s expense.

The Brexit discussion will take place onThursday at the Radisson Blu Hotel from 8.45am.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Win on The Home Run with Donal Mahon with The Radisson Blu Hotel
June 26, 2017
Galway house prices increase by 4% in just three months
June 25, 2017
Last minute cancellation for Carna post office meeting
June 25, 2017
An Post to meet Carna delegation to discuss future of post office

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 25, 2017
Ireland Finish Eighth In European Team Championships
June 25, 2017
Johnny O’Connor returns to Connacht Rugby
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK