Agriculture Minister to host city discussion on Brexit and Galway fishery sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Agriculture Minister Michael Creed will be in the city later this week to host a discussion on Brexit and its potential impact on Galway’s sea-fishery sector.

The event will form part of the four-day BIM National Seafood Conference and Seafest taking place in the city from Thursday until Sunday (29th of June to the 2nd of July).

Minister Creed will deliver an opening address at the event which will feature presentations by key European seafood industry leaders and a panel discussion.

The Agriculture Minister says threats to the industry include loss of access to fishing grounds and attempts by the UK to increase quotas at Ireland’s expense.

The Brexit discussion will take place onThursday at the Radisson Blu Hotel from 8.45am.