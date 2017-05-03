15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

A&E at University hospital Galway under extreme pressure

By GBFM News
May 3, 2017

Time posted: 11:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway is extremely busy this morning with significant numbers of patients awaiting admission.

Galway Bay fm understands that 34 people are waiting on trolleys at the hospital this morning

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.

Management at the hospital would like to advise people who are attending the A and E to expect significant delays.

They are encouraging the public to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

