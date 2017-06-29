Advant Medical in Parkmore invite applications for the following exciting new roles

Advant Medical, based in Parkmore, Galway invite applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following exciting new roles:
Production Operators – Both Day and Evening Shifts – one years’ experience required.
Supply Chain Assistant – two years’experience required. Quality Inspectors – Evening Shift – two years’ experience required…
Manufacturing Engineer – minimum 5 years’ experience.
Please submit your CV to [email protected] by Thursday July 6th @ 5pm
